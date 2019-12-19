Which Pakistan legend is very concerned about Azhar Ali?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that he is concerned about captain Azhar Ali’s form with the bat.

Misbah, who is Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, noted that Azhar has struggled in the national team’s last three Tests.

However, even though Azhar is in the midst of a rough patch, Misbah pointed out that he is optimistic the 34-year-old’s fortunes will take a turn for the better.

“Azhar Ali has performed as well, he didn’t perform in the last three matches but he has scored in every country. It is a concern that he is out of form but we are thinking positively,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

