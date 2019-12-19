Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that Babar Azam’s batting is the “biggest plus” in the national team.

Misbah’s comments come after Azam scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“Babar Azam’s batting is the biggest plus, the way he stepped up in Australia and also made a hundred here. There is a big shift in his batting, we knew about white ball cricket but he is dominating in Test cricket which is a big plus for Pakistan,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

