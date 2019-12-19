Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that “whenever we feel that we need” batsman Fawad Alam, “we will play him”.

Misbah’s interesting comments come after Fawad was left out of Pakistan’s playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Fawad also failed to make the cut for the playing XI in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Many people thought the 34-year-old would make his international comeback after being picked for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad has been in red-hot form in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“When you bring any player in the squad, you do it to strengthen the squad. Whenever we feel that we need Fawad, we will play him,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s not necessary that it will be in this Test or the first Test but we will look at how we can make our best combination.”

