Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq is “damn sure” people will flock to the stadium in Karachi to watch the second Test between the national team and Sri Lanka.

Shafiq pointed out that with the series marking the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, fans will be eager to see the team in action on home soil.

“I am damn sure people will come to witness Test cricket’s return to the city after 10 years. Fans here love cricket madly and they are exceptional when it comes to supporting their team and players,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Shafiq pointed out that being able to play in Pakistan will inspire the younger generation to pursue their dreams of playing cricket as they will be able to see their heroes live and in person.

“Everybody knows the importance of international cricket at home. Playing [on] home [soil] not only benefits players but also the fans in different ways,” Shafiq added.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...