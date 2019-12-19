Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad believes that Misbah-ul-Haq has what it takes to be a successful head coach.

Misbah has not gotten off to the best start since taking over as head coach and chief selector in September.

In the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan won the ODI series 2-0, but lost 3-0 in the three-match Twenty20 series that followed.

They were then beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match Twenty20 International series and lost the Test series 2-0.

Currently they are playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but the first Test in Rawalpindi ended as a draw.

Given the disappointing start Misbah has had to his tenure as head coach, some have questioned whether he should have been appointed to the position.

However, while Miandad feels that Misbah can get the job done, he pointed out that the former captain “will need help from three or four other experts.

“I am a firm believer that coaching is not about speaking good English but actually knowing what is expected from this role as I showed during my time when I used a marble slab to help players prepare for overseas tours,” Miandad told PakPassion. “I feel that Misbah can do this job too as he has the capability, but he will need help from three or four other experts who can guide him to take the right decisions and take the pressure off him.”

