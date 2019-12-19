Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed that a Pakistan cricketer was approached by bookies during the recent Qatar T10 League.

Geo News reported that a former Pakistan pace bowler is being investigated for his role in the incident and for other corrupt activities during the tournament, which concluded on December 16.

Wasim confirmed that the player, who has not been identified, alerted the PCB and authorities.

The PCB has since told the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the incident.

“One of our players was approached at the Qatar T10, he informed the authorities and informed us. That information has been passed on to the ICC,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “This is what we teach players in our education programmes, as soon as you’re approached, you let somebody know.

“There have been incidents in the past 7-8 months where approaches have been made and players have told the authorities and we have escalated it and handed it over to [the] ICC.”

