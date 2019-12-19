Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has admitted that “we have no proper grounds” in the country.

Miandad’s comments came after the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Miandad, who was invited as a special guest for the match, pointed out that in addition to insufficient facilities, a lack of coaches has resulted in youngsters’ techniques being in a “deplorable state”.

“We have no proper grounds in Pakistan that can support the love for this game in our cities. The situation is such that kids are playing cricket on [the] streets because open spaces are being used to construct buildings,” Miandad told PakPassion. “Our school level cricket has been neglected for years such that the raw material for senior level cricket sides is not coming at the rate we expect and was in the past. And when we are getting young players, there techniques are in a deplorable state due to a lack of coaching.

“In such a situation, why is it a surprise that we are failing to produce decent batsmen? Our senior side’s batting woes are a result of our system that is not providing the right environments for our youngsters to develop.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...