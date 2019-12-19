Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah “can develop into match-winners”.

Afridi has been in excellent form as of late and took two wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

As for Naseem, he made his international debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, where he dismissed David Warner for 154.

He was not picked for the second Test in Adelaide, but did feature in the first Test against Sri Lanka and claimed two wickets.

“We have a young bowling attack and I think it’s a big positive the way Shaheen and Naseem bowled,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Consistently hitting 140+ in good areas. They have a lot of time and they can develop into match-winners. They are bowling well now and with improvement, I think Pakistan will find two very good bowlers in them. These are the big positives for Pakistan.”

