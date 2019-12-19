Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja scored 68 and 66 respectively as the Sydney Thunder beat the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in Geelong.

Choosing to bat first, the Renegades got off to a strong start as Sam Harper and captain Aaron Finch amassed a 55-run partnership before Harper was caught by Alex Ross at cover off the bowling of Daniel Sams for 39.

Finch went on to score 29 before he was caught by Nathan McAndrew at deep midwicket off the bowling of Arjun Nair.

Shaun Marsh and Tom Cooper added 44 runs to the score before Cooper was dismissed by McAndrew for 13.

Marsh ended up making a 33-ball 42, which included five boundaries and a six, before he was caught by Sams at deep midwicket off the bowling of Nair.

With Dan Christian and Beau Webster scoring 18 and 17 not out respectively, the Renegades finished on 169/5.

Sams and Nair picked up two wickets apiece, while McAndrew chipped in with one.

Chasing 170 to win, the Thunder got off to a magnificent start as Hales and Khawaja forged a 99-run partnership, during which Khawaja surpassed his fifty, before he was caught by Finch at cover off the bowling of Harry Gurney for 66, which came off 46 balls and included eight boundaries and a six.

Usman Khawaja claimed the @BKTtires Golden Bat with his knock of 66, and then was sent packing by the ever-dangerous Harry Gurney #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Z5ZHgnfrxt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 19, 2019

Captain Callum Ferguson fell shortly after, while Hales went on to make a 38-ball 68, which included eight boundaries and two sixes, before he was caught by Kane Richardson at deep midwicket off the bowling of Gurney.

Even though Matthew Gilkes fell for 15, the Thunder managed to reach their target with two balls to spare.

Gurney was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Richard Gleeson claimed one.

Hales was named Man of the Match.

