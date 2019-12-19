Wasim Khan reveals which four Pakistan cities will hold PSL matches

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi will host the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches next year.

The 2020 edition of the tournament will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

“We will have the PSL at four venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. The venues will be ready, and we’ll be ready to take on the challenge,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The complete squads for next year’s PSL can be found here.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...