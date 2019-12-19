Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan is hopeful of getting a final answer from South Africa on touring Pakistan for three Twenty20 Internationals in the “next few weeks”.

The Twenty20 series has been set for the end of March, but since Cricket South Africa is undergoing a massive leadership change, Wasim is still waiting to hear back from the board.

But, he is confident that the South African players will be willing to tour Pakistan.

“We’ve been speaking to South Africa about playing three T20Is in Pakistan towards the end of March,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “The board have signed off on it, we’re waiting for the South Africa players to confirm they are happy. They have had some leadership changes but insha’Allah we’ll have good news for that in the next few weeks.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...