Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has admitted that he regrets not coming to Pakistan for the limited overs series earlier this year.

Karunaratne is currently in Pakistan for the two-Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

However, he opted not to travel to Pakistan for the limited overs series in September to October, which consisted of three ODIs in Karachi and three Twenty20 Internationals in Lahore.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-0, while Sri Lanka triumphed 3-0 in the Twenty20 series.

“For me, Pakistan feels very safe. The guys who are providing security give you more than 100%. We feel good. We went out for dinner as well. Me and my team feel really safe here. I can say that Pakistan is safe for cricket. I regret not coming to Pakistan for [the] ODI and T20I series but it was a hard decision as I’d never been here, I just heard about Pakistan from news and social media. But the guys who came said really good things so we decided we should go and play the Test series,” Karunratne was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

