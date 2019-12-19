Wasim Khan: Bangladesh ‘reluctant to play two Tests in Pakistan’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that Bangladesh are “reluctant to play two Tests in Pakistan” next year.

Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

While Bangladesh are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan, Wasim noted that they are willing to play the Twenty20 series in the country.

“We are in correspondence with Bangladesh. They are happy to play T20Is in Pakistan but are reluctant to play two Tests in Pakistan,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I’ve written to [the] BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) and I’ve been very strong in my response and asked them for the reason why.

“[The] ICC have signed off on our security plans. Sri Lanka will complete two Test matches safely here; all security provisions are in place. We have asked [the] BCB why they don’t want to come. The matter is not finished and it doesn’t mean they won’t come. They are talking about playing T20Is but for us, playing Test cricket in another country isn’t an option now.”

