Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that he has no idea why legendary batsman Younis Khan turned down an invitation to watch the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The PCB had invited Younis as a special guest for the match, which is part of the two-Test series that marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Despite not knowing why Younis rejected the invitation, Wasim pointed out that he has “a good relationship” with the 44-year-old, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

“Younis Khan is a legend of the game, I have a good relationship with him. In terms of him not coming for the Karachi Test (refusing invitation), that’s his wish,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Whatever grievances he has with the PCB are his personal thing.

“On the other side, we have the Wasim Akrams of the world who work with us but, there are some who are not working with us and they won’t be happy about this. It’s upsetting and disappointing that there’s so many ex-players who have a history with [the] PCB and haven’t had good experiences.

“I need to mend these relationships. Younis Khan is a good friend and he’s a good human being and we need such people involved in Pakistan cricket.”

