Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has made it clear that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram won’t replace him as chairman of the board’s cricket committee.

Wasim Khan stepped down from the role earlier this month, and the position is still vacant.

While Wasim Akram’s name has been mentioned, Wasim Khan insisted that he will not be the new chairman of the cricket committee.

“Wasim Akram won’t be chairman of the cricket committee,” Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...