Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is an unbelievably good player.

The former Pakistan head coach’s comments come after Azam scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“I know the quality of Babar Azam, he is unbelievable and a really good player as well,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins on Thursday in Karachi.

