Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that he is “very happy to see” batsman Fawad Alam in the Pakistan team.

Arthur, who used to coach Pakistan, believes that Fawad deserved to be picked in the side due to his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Fawad, who last played Test cricket in 2009, was in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

“I am very happy to see Fawad Alam have a go to be honest, and one can see how long it was when he last played a Test match which was 10 years ago,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“That was before me and at [the] time of other coaches and what happened 10 years ago [was] that he didn’t continue with his Test career, that wasn’t my ambit when I arrived here – which was to develop young players, that was what we wanted to do.

“But its great for Fawad, I follow every score in the QeA Trophy and I have watched all scores to see who was playing well because I was genuinely interested to see Fawad do well and keep scoring runs. It was credit to him and his mental capacity, it was a credit to him to make sure he was the best he could possibly be so good on him.”

