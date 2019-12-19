Mickey Arthur: ‘I loved every minute of my three years’ with Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mickey Arthur has said that he “loved every minute” of the three years he spent with Pakistan as their head coach.

Under Arthur’s leadership, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017.

However, after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals at the World Cup earlier this year, Arthur’s contract was not extended and he was replaced by Misbah-ul-Haq, who was also given the role of chief selector.

Arthur has since been appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach and is currently in Pakistan for the ongoing two-Test series.

“I loved every minute of my three years here so I did call them ‘we’, but now I am in the opposition dressing room and its ‘they’ and we have come here to win a Test match in Karachi,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

