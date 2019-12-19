Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has insisted that there is no bad blood between him and his successor Misbah-ul-Haq.

Arthur was let go as Pakistan’s head coach after the World Cup earlier this year, while Misbah took over in September.

Arthur has since been appointed as Sri Lanka’s head coach and is currently in Pakistan for the two-Test series.

Despite being in the opposition’s dressing room while taking on the team he coached for three years, Arthur noted that he and Misbah “have a great relationship”.

“It’s got nothing to with that, it’s about Sri Lanka and Pakistan, it’s got nothing to do with Misbah and I, Misbah and I are fine – I respect Misbah a lot and I think he respects me and we have a great relationship so its certainly not about Misbah and myself as there is a far bigger agenda here which is a Test match between two very proud cricket countries. It’s not about the cultures or support staff but it’s about players on the ground,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

