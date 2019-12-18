Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah insisted that he is not angry with head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq after he was dropped for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Yasir was released from the Test squad during the first Test and sent to work with newly-appointed spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Yasir admitted that working with Mushtaq “helped me a lot and made my mind very clear”.

He added that he is “looking forward to take wickets in the second Test at Karachi”, which begins on Thursday.

“I was okay with the decision and I also felt it was a good idea to go down to Lahore at the National Cricket Academy and spend some time with Mushtaq Ahmed. The three days he worked with me, it has helped me a lot and made my mind very clear. I am now looking forward to take wickets in the second Test at Karachi,” Yasir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I think the ball is coming out much better now out of my palm and I am feeling more confident after working at the NCA with Mushtaq.”

