Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that a change in mindset has been the key behind his recent success in Test cricket.

Azam’s revelation comes after he scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“My ODI form was going well so I tried to transition that to Tests. I had to have belief in myself as I wasn’t performing in Tests as in ODIs and T20Is. I changed my mindset a bit,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Azam will be on the hunt for another big score in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which will get underway on Thursday in Karachi.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...