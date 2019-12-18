Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has predicted that Abid Ali’s century in the first Test against Sri Lanka will be the “first of many”.

Abid, who made his Test debut in the match, struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

That knock put him in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

Given the way he performed, Azhar believes that Abid has a bright future ahead of him.

Congratulations @AbidAli_Real on becoming the first batsman to score centuries on both odi and test debut fantastic knock inshA Allah first of many…. — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) December 15, 2019

“Congratulations Abid Ali on becoming the first batsman to score centuries on both ODI and Test debut, fantastic knock, Inshallah first of many,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Abid will now be aiming to make another big score in the second Test, which gets underway on December 19 in Karachi.

