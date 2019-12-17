Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that opening batsman Abid Ali is nicknamed “legend”.

Waqar’s revelation comes after Abid made an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

However, Waqar had to clarify that Abid is only nicknamed legend and is not being called that after his record-breaking feat.

We call him Legend in the dressing room so please Relax everyone 😎 https://t.co/H0nK0VHHGe — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 15, 2019

“Congratulations “LEGEND” Abid Ali,” Waqar said on Twitter before adding “we call him legend in the dressing room so please relax everyone”.

Abid will be looking for another big score in the second Test, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

