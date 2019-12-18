Babar Azam reveals which Pakistan player he is really impressed with

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he is really impressed with opener Abid Ali.

Azam’s praise comes after Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“Abid bhai played an outstanding innings. We call him legend in the dressing room, that’s his name. He showed his experience in this match, he focused well during his innings. He told me to have belief in myself,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Azam also fared well during the first Test as he scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins on Thursday in Karachi.

