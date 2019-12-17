Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam praised the people of Rawalpindi and opening batsman Abid Ali following his century in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the match, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

Abid, meanwhile, made an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“Nothing can beat the feeling of a Test century [on] home turf. People of Rawalpindi are [lovely]. Couldn’t ask for a better crowd for this historic test of Pakistan. Also, a lovely knock by Abid Ali bhai. Karachi, here we come,” Azam said on Twitter.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get underway on December 19 in Karachi.

