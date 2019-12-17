Which Pakistan player got a perfect score of 100 from Rashid Latif?

Rashid Latif gave Abid Ali a perfect score of 100 for his century in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi Pakistan cricket

Rashid Latif: “Abid 100/100”

Legendary Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif gave opening batsman Abid Ali a perfect score of 100 for his performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Abid, who made his debut in the match in Rawalpindi, struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

Extremely impressed with Abid’s record-breaking accomplishment, Latif took to Twitter and said: “Abid 100/100.”

Abid will be looking to make another big score in the second Test, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

