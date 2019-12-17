Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that opener Abid Ali’s “success story” should serve as inspiration for other players.

Ramiz’s comments come after Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

That knock put Abid in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

Abid Ali’s success story serves as evidence to all those first class cricketers, who are toiling for years to get a look in, that if you work hard and not look for short cuts there could be a 💯 waiting for you too on test debut! Love the guy for his patience and resilience.👏👏 — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 15, 2019

Abid will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the second Test, which begins on December 19 in Karachi.

