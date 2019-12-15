Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that he is “pretty confident” South Africa will tour Pakistan for three Twenty20 Internationals in March.

The PCB and Cricket South Africa have been discussing about the series for a while now.

However, media reports recently suggested that Cricket South Africa had opted not to send the national team to Pakistan.

But, Wasim dismissed the reports, and was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying: “In fact they have responded very positively to our invitation and we are pretty confident they will come over for the T20 series.

“Our main priority is to ensure that Test and international cricket is now played regularly in Pakistan and teams have no problems coming here.

“We are confident that once we host the entire Pakistan Super League in Pakistan early next year it will become easier for other boards to make decisions on playing in Pakistan. We want our home series to now be played in Pakistan instead of neutral venues.”

The PCB has also invited Ireland and Afghanistan to tour Pakistan next year.

