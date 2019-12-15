Bangladesh to send a weak team to tour Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has made it clear that no cricketer will be forced to tour Pakistan.

Bangladesh, who are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan early next year, are waiting to get security clearance before confirming whether the national team will travel to the country.

With this in mind, there is a possibility that Bangladesh could have a weak team if many of their regular players opt not to go to Pakistan.

Sri Lanka did the same thing for their limited overs tour of Pakistan earlier this year as 10 of their best players pulled out.

However, they are currently fielding a full-strength squad for the ongoing two-Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

But, Hassan stressed that no Bangladesh player will be pressurised into travelling to Pakistan.

“We cannot force our players to go to Pakistan. If any player doesn’t want to go, he will not go,” Hassan was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. “We are not going to pressure anyone. I don’t think it’s time to talk about a replacement team as it will depend on the situation.”

Bangladesh may still be waiting for security clearance, but it should be noted that they sent their women’s team and Under-16 squad to Pakistan earlier this year.

Furthermore, a delegation from the Bangladesh government travelled to Pakistan recently to conduct a security assessment.

“We have applied to the government to know whether we will get security clearance for the Pakistan series. Two of our teams visited Pakistan recently. One is the women’s team and other is the boy’s team,” Hassan said. “We are yet to get clearance for the national team, but if you ask me about security, it should be the same whether it is the under-12 or the national team. We are assuming that we will get security clearance but we are yet to receive it. When we receive it, we can inform [the media] of our decision.

“After security clearance, it will be the opinion of the cricketers. We want to hear who wants to go or who doesn’t. There are lots of matters including the board. After getting the clearance we will sit to discuss about these things. We hope that we can make a final decision within [the] next four to five days.”

