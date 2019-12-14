Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is challenging himself to “hit sixes” off the bowling of left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab will represent Islamabad United in the tournament, while will play for Peshawar Zalmi.

While Shadab has set himself a tough challenge, Wahab cheekily said that the 21-year-old has been trying to hit a six off his bowling for the last three years.

“I am preparing myself to hit sixes to Wahab Bhai,” Shadab said on legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

In response, Wahab said: “He has been wishing to hit me a six for the last three years. I hope this time around he accomplishes his desire. I have asked him many times to direct me where to bowl so that he can hit a six.”

The 2020 PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

