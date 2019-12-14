Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opener Joe Burns and batsman Marnus Labuschagne scored 53 and 50 respectively to help their side forge a 417-run lead over New Zealand on the third day of the first Test in Perth.

Starting off the day on 109/5, New Zealand only added 11 runs to their overnight score before BJ Watling was clean bowled by Pat Cummins for eight runs.

Ross Taylor went on to score 80, which came off 134 balls and included nine boundaries, before he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Colin de Grandhomme was removed by Mitchell Starc shortly after for 23, while Mitchell Santner was clean bowled by Labuschagne for two runs.

New Zealand ended up being bowled out for 166, which gave Australia a 250-run lead, when Tim Southee was sent packing by Lyon for eight runs.

Starc was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Lyon snapped up two, and Cummins, Labuschagne and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with one wicket apiece.

With a 250-run lead in hand, Australia got off to a solid start before David Warner was dismissed by Southee for 19.

Burns and Labuschagne added 87 runs to the score, during which both batsmen surpassed their half-centuries, before Labuschagne was caught by Santner off the bowling of Neil Wagner for 50, which came off 81 balls and included three boundaries.

Burns went on to make 53, which came off 123 deliveries and included six boundaries, before he was caught by Henry Nicholls at gully off the bowling of Southee.

Once Burns was gone, Australia lost Steve Smith, Travis Head and captain Tim Paine in quick succession.

However, Matthew Wade and Cummins amassed an unbeaten seven-run partnership before stumps was called.

Wade finished on eight, which came off 30 balls and included two boundaries, while Cummins remained undefeated on one.

Southee was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Wagner claimed two.

Australia ended day three on 167/6 and will continue batting on Sunday at 13:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

