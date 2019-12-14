Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England pace bowler Chris Jordan has is excited to see “Karachi’s stadium rocking” during next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Jordan will represent the Karachi Kings in the tournament after being picked by them in the diamond category of the draft.

The 31-year-old admitted that he is thrilled to be playing in the PSL, which will be held entirely in Pakistan, and is eager to entertain the Pakistani fans.

“Hello to the entire Kings community, Chris Jordan here. I am really looking forward to being a part of PSL 5,” he said in a video message. “I can’t wait to get out on the field in front of an enthusiastic Kings crowd and I am sure you will have Karachi’s stadium rocking.”

The 2020 edition of the PSL will run from February 20 to March 22.

Meanwhile, Jordan will also represent the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL), which will begin on Tuesday.

The Scorchers’ first game will be against the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday.

