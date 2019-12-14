Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir recently surpassed 2 million followers on Twitter.

Amir is a regular member of Pakistan’s limited overs squads, but is no longer playing Test cricket since he retired from the longest format in July.

The 27-year-old recently represented Pakistan in the Twenty20 series against Australia and is now featuring in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he is playing for the Khulna Tigers.

Big thanks for 2M followers 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 10, 2019

“Big thanks for 2M followers,” Amir said on Twitter following the big accomplishment.

