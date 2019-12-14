Azhar Ali – Pakistan’s next top singer?

Posted on by
Azhar Ali put his singing skills to the test on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi Pakistan cricket

Azhar Ali put his singing skills to the test on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali showed off his singing skills as the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka was completely abandoned due to a wet outfield.

With no play possible in Rawalpindi, the two teams had to find ways to entertain themselves, and Azhar put his singing skills to the test.

“Captain Azhar Ali singing as Pakistan team waits to leave for the ground,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.

The forecast for the fifth day looks a lot better, but it’s likely that the first Test will end as a draw.

Leave a Reply