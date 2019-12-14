Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali showed off his singing skills as the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka was completely abandoned due to a wet outfield.

With no play possible in Rawalpindi, the two teams had to find ways to entertain themselves, and Azhar put his singing skills to the test.

Captain @AzharAli_ singing as Pakistan team waits to leave for the ground. 💚💚🇵🇰#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/husJw2o5Qi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2019

“Captain Azhar Ali singing as Pakistan team waits to leave for the ground,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Twitter.

The forecast for the fifth day looks a lot better, but it’s likely that the first Test will end as a draw.

