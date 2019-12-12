Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Dhananjaya de Silva scored an unbeaten 72 as the majority of the second day between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi was lost due to persistent rain.

Starting off the day on 202/5, Sri Lanka added 20 runs to their score before rain stopped play.

Following a lengthy delay, Sri Lanka scored another 34 runs before Niroshan Dickwella was caught by Babar Azam at gully off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi for 33.

Not even two overs after Dickwella’s dismissal, the players were off the field again – this time for bad light.

De Silva and Dilruwan Perera amassed a seven-run partnership before this happened.

With the covers also coming on shortly after, stumps was called for the day after only 18.2 overs had been bowled.

De Silva finished on 72, which came off 131 balls and included 11 boundaries, while Dilruwan remained undefeated on two.

Afridi and Naseem Shah took two wickets apiece, while Mohammad Abbas and debutant Usman Khan Shinwari claimed one wicket each.

Sri Lanka ended day two on 263/6 and will continue batting on Friday at 09:15 local time or 04:15 GMT.

