Which legendary player was praised by Pakistan’s President?

Pakistan President Arif Alvi praised legendary batsman Javed Miandad for being present for the historic first Test between the national team and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The ongoing match, which Miandad was invited as a special guest for, marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

In addition to lauding Miandad, Alvi also thanked Sri Lanka for agreeing to tour Pakistan.

“It was a great gesture by you that you personally went to the stadium. Your presence would have boosted the confidence of players and obviously the fans,” Alvi was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “[The] resumption of international cricket [in] Pakistan is a positive sign. I would like to thank the Sri Lankan team for touring Pakistan for Test cricket.”

Miandad thanked Alvi for his kind words and said that he will keep on supporting Pakistan cricket.

“Cricket is everything to me and I am ready to serve it in any way. It was a great meeting with Alvi, who is my old and a very kind friend,” Miandad said.

