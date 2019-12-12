Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that his friends “came all the way from my native village to Rawalpindi to see me perform”.

Afridi is currently featuring in the first Test against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Afridi has taken two wickets, with the first coming on the opening day when he trapped Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne lbw for 59, which came off 110 balls and included nine boundaries.

This wicket was special as it was the first since Test cricket was last played in Pakistan.

He also took the only wicket to fall on the second day, where only 18.2 overs could be bowled due to rain and bad light, when he dismissed Niroshan Dickwella for 33.

“Taking that first wicket was a great moment for me,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Playing in front of your home crowd is a great feeling. My friends came all the way from my native village to Rawalpindi to see me perform.

“Just like the fans, every player is happy as well. This tour has paved the way for the complete return of international cricket and other teams will also follow soon.”

