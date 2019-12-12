Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Marnus Labuschagne maintained his red-hot form as he struck a superb 110 not out to give Australia the upper hand over New Zealand on the opening day of the first Test in Perth.

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a solid start as David Warner and Joe Burns amassed a 40-run partnership before Burns was trapped lbw off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme for nine runs.

Warner went on to score 43 before he was brilliantly caught and bowled by Neil Wagner.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith stabilised the innings with a 132-run partnership, during which Labuschagne brought up his hundred, before Smith was caught by Tim Southee at leg gully off the bowling of Wagner for 43.

Marnus Labuschagne makes it three from three with his first six of the year! Australia's No.3 is untouchable at the minute 🔥 #OhWhatAFeeling @toyota_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/TpcSSethum — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2019

Matthew Wade was clean bowled by Southee for 12 shortly after.

Labuschagne and Travis Head managed to forge an unbeaten 23-run stand before stumps was called.

Labuschagne finished on 110, which came off 202 balls and included 14 boundaries and a six, while Head remained undefeated on 20, which came off 34 deliveries and included four boundaries.

Wagner was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Southee and De Grandhomme claimed one wicket each.

Australia ended day one on 248/4 and will continue batting on Friday at 13:00 local time or 05:00 GMT.

