Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that bowling coach Waqar Younis is his “ideal coach”.

Afridi pointed out that Waqar helps him “every step of the way”, which enables him to learn a lot and develop his game.

“Waqar Younis is my ideal coach. He guides me every step of the way and I get to learn a lot in the process,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is currently featuring in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Afridi has taken two wickets in the match, with the first coming on the opening day when he trapped Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne lbw for 59, which came off 110 balls and included nine boundaries.

This wicket was special as it was the first since Test cricket was last played in Pakistan.

He also took the only wicket to fall on the second day, where only 18.2 overs could be bowled due to rain and bad light, when he dismissed Niroshan Dickwella for 33.

