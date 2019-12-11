Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has written an emotional message on Twitter ahead of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The match, which begins on Wednesday, will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Akhtar, known as the Rawalpindi Express, noted that the Pakistan players have an opportunity to become “heroes” and can inspire “a young generation to take up a sport and idolize greatness”.

“I welcome Test Cricket back to Pakistan. Specially, to my city Rawalpindi. When your players play at home, they become heroes, this is what inspires a young generation to take up a sport and idolize greatness,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

