Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Umar Akmal sent a heartwarming message to Sri Lanka ahead of the two-Test series against Pakistan, which begins in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The Pakistan batsman thanked Sri Lanka for touring the country and bringing Test cricket back to the nation for the first time in 10 years.

He also wished Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali the “very best of luck”.

Welcome to @OfficialSLC team to our country 🇵🇰 wish u @IamDimuth n @AzharAli_ very best of luck for the games. enjoy ur stay 🇵🇰 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ydRILyJEVU — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) December 9, 2019

“Welcome Sri Lanka team to our country. Wish Dimuth Karunaratne and Azhar Ali [the] very best of luck for the games. Enjoy your stay [in] Pakistan,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Akmal was retained by the Quetta Gladiators for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...