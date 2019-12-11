Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari and batsman Abid Ali made their Test debuts in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi and received their Test caps.

Shinwari received his Test cap from bowling coach Waqar Younis, while Abid got his from head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Shinwari, who has represented Pakistan in 17 ODIs and 16 Twenty20 Internationals, has been in excellent form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken 15 wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.33.

As for Abid, he has played four ODIs to date and has accumulated 307 runs in three matches for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which includes a top score of 249 not out, at an average of 76.75.

Big day for @AbidAli_Real and @Usmanshinwari6 as they are all set to make their Test debut 🇵🇰#PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/MfcGbKYm3o — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 11, 2019

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka marks the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

