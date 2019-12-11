Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has admitted that he was impressed with the way Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas bowled on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Naseem was the most successful bowler on the first day in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, as he took two wickets.

The 16-year-old dismissed Oshada Fernando and Angelo Mathews to end the day with figures of 2-51 off 16 overs.

As for Shinwari, who made his Test debut, Afridi and Abbas, they took one wicket apiece as Sri Lanka ended day one, which ended early due to bad light, on 202/5 off 68.1 overs.

Naseem praised Shinwari and Afridi for their “good line and length” and pointed out that Abbas did a good job keeping the Sri Lankan batsmen quiet.

“When we bowled in the right areas, we got help from the pitch. Usman bhai bowled with a good line and length, so did Shaheen, and Abbas bhai contained them with his line and length,” Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

