Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees is confident that the national team’s ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka will “open doors for more tours”.

Pakistan welcomed Test cricket back on its shores after 10 years when the first Test got underway in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Raees, who last played for Pakistan in January 2018, admitted that it was “so good” to see the Pakistan bowlers in action and celebrating wickets in front of their home fans.

He also reiterated that Sri Lanka’s decision to tour Pakistan for a Test series will convince other nations that the country is safe.

“Feels so good to watch Pakistan bowlers celebrating wickets at our home ground. Alhumdullilah Test cricket returned to Pakistan. InShaALLAH this will open doors for more tours. Excited to watch our batters too! Last but not least, a friend in need is a friend indeed, thank you Sri Lanka,” Raees said on Twitter.

Sri Lanka ended day one on 202/5 and will continue batting on Thursday at 09:15 local time or 04:15 GMT.

Meanwhile, Raees was picked by Islamabad United in the gold category of the draft for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

