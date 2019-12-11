Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Abdul Razzaq faced each other in a snooker match, but which star player emerged victorious?

Razzaq was one who came out on top, and posted about it on Twitter.

In response, Hafeez was gracious in defeat and even praised Razzaq for the way he played.

Congratulations @ARazzaqPak bhai 👍🏼💐 , I do accept my defeat , U played very well last night like a Snooker champion 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/gbGjGB6C6t — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 11, 2019

“Congratulations Abdul Razzaq bhai, I do accept my defeat, you played very well last night like a snooker champion,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hafeez was retained by the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

