Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik applauded left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his performance on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Afridi provided the breakthrough Pakistan desperately needed after Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando had amassed a 96-run partnership.

Afridi trapped Karunaratne lbw for 59, which came off 110 balls and included nine boundaries.

Shaheen Shah Afridi 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #PAKvsSL — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 11, 2019

With the 19-year-old finishing with figures of 1-37 off 16 overs, Malik literally applauded him on Twitter.

Sri Lanka ended day one, which was cut short due to bad light, on 202/5 and will continue batting on Thursday at 09:15 local time or 04:15 GMT.

Meanwhile, Malik will play for the Peshawar Zalmi in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

As for Afridi, he was retained by the Lahore Qalandars.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...