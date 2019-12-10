Sharjeel Khan cries while delivering heartfelt apology to the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan was very emotional when he delivered a heartfelt apology to the Pakistan team and gave an anti-corruption lecture.

The lecture was the final part of Sharjeel’s rehabilitation program, which is something he needs to complete after he was banned for five years for his involvement in a corruption scandal in the 2017 edition of the PSL, with two-and-a-half years being suspended.

With his rehabilitation program complete, the 30-year-old will now be allowed to play domestic cricket.

Cricket Pakistan reported that Sharjeel had his head bowed down and was teary-eyed when he was delivering his apology.

“I am Sharjeel Khan. Because of my mistakes, I became a source of embarrassment for my country. This is why I and my family had to endure tremendous hardships along with a two-and-a-half year ban. I, on this occasion, ask for your forgiveness. Please learn a lesson from me and never participate in wrongful activities,” Cricket Pakistan quoted Sharjeel as saying.

Following the apology, the players spoke to Sharjeel and tried to cheer him up.

“Sharjeel arrived this morning and delivered an anti-corruption lecture to the players and also apologised to them for his past actions,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official was quoted as saying by Geo News. “Anti-corruption lecture and an apology to the teammates were part of his rehabilitation program after completing his sentence. Sharjeel can now return to competitive cricket.”

Sharjeel will feature in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being picked by the Karachi Kings in the gold category of the draft.

The 2020 edition of the PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...