Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has provided a positive update on Bangladesh touring the country early next year, saying the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) “security delegation was satisfied with the arrangements in Pakistan”.

It has been reported that the Bangladesh players are only willing to play a three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan as it will amount to a seven or eight day trip.

However, they won’t want to play the two-Test series in the country as that would lead to them having to stay in Pakistan for 21 days.

But, Mani is determined to hold the Test series in Pakistan, which would include Pakistan’s first-ever day-night Test.

“The BCB security delegation was satisfied with the arrangements in Pakistan. We have also shared tour itinerary with them which includes a day-night Test,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “We are laying special emphasis on Test cricket and want to ensure that we do play around eight Test matches every year, which has not been the case in previous years.”