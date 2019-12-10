Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has admitted that one of his weaknesses is not being able to convert starts into big scores.

This was evident during the recent two-Test series against Australia, where the 30-year-old made scores of 27, 42, 19 and 68.

Overall, he finished with 156 runs at an average of 39.

With Masood aware of this problem, he knows that it is something he needs to rectify as soon as possible or he “won’t remain in the team”.

“If my Test average is 27 then in the last five matches, it’s around 39 so there is [an] improvement. But I will be the first to raise my hand and say that in South Africa and Australia, I got some chances with a couple of 60s and 40s,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “With starts like that, you need to convert into bigger scores and I made mistakes.

“Now it’s up to me to rectify that and try to perform. If my average is 27, it’s up to me to give my full effort and take it towards the average of good batsmen.

“It’s correct that getting out after getting starts is unacceptable when you don’t convert, this comes with experience. If I don’t do it, I will get my punishment and I won’t remain in the team. If I learn and do well then it will benefit us all.”

