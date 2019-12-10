Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has said that no action will be taken against Misbah-ul-Haq over his role as Islamabad United’s head coach.

Misbah is Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector, and his affiliation with Islamabad United has led to many saying there will be a conflict of interest.

Even former Pakistan captain Moin Khan voiced his disapproval towards Misbah having such a prominent role with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

However, Mani defended Misbah, telling Cricket Pakistan: “Yes I had said earlier that there will be no conflict of interest, and I still stand by it, but in Misbah’s case we were told that he already had a contract with Islamabad United so we had to honour it.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...